VAT Group AG (VACNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on June 5th

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3957 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
VAT Group Price Performance
VACNY opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $55.19.
VAT Group Company Profile
