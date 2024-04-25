KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0231 on Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. KickToken has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $8.71 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,212.33 or 1.00009489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00100144 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02310649 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,371.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

