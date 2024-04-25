Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 3,680 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

