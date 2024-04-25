Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.44 EPS.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
Lithia Motors stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.80. 207,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,848. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $206.69 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.15 and its 200-day moving average is $283.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58.
Lithia Motors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Lithia Motors
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lithia Motors
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.