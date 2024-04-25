MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 306,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,126. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

