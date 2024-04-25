National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.06

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 15811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3,690.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.