NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.58.

Several research analysts have commented on NFI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. In related news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Insiders acquired a total of 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

TSE NFI opened at C$11.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.84. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.2237351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

