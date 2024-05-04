Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRLT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT remained flat at $2.61 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.41 million, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $94,299,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

