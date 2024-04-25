NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.97. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.42.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.14% and a negative net margin of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 718,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company's stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

