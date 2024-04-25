Barnes Group (B) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its FY24 guidance at $1.55-1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.550-1.800 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 206.46%.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on B

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.