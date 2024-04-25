O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $67.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,025.70. The stock had a trading volume of 258,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,563. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,097.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,014.34. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.94.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

