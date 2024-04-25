O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded down $63.38 on Thursday, reaching $1,029.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,928. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,097.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,014.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.94.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

