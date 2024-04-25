Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Pathward Financial updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

