Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.19-6.31 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.190-6.310 EPS.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.15. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
