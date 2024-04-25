Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $275.52 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

