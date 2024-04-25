Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at CIBC

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SDE. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.29.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.45. The stock has a market cap of C$708.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. Equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3506013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

