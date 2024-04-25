Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.50.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$147.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Larry Festival acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

