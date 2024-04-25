Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $278.00 at Susquehanna

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $246.00 to $278.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.10.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $275.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.