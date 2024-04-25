Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.07).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.75.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$6.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.38. The company has a market cap of C$992.94 million, a PE ratio of -204.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$5.17 and a 12-month high of C$31.34.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jinhee Magie purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,831 shares of company stock valued at $55,411. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

