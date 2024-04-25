Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.27.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.76% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Poseida Therapeutics
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.