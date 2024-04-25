Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.76% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

