Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.90.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,370,000 after buying an additional 8,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,491 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.