Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) shares shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €27.95 ($30.05) and last traded at €27.18 ($29.23). 4,994,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.15 ($28.12).

The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.90.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

