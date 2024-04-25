PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,480.00

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($18.28) and last traded at GBX 1,470 ($18.16), with a volume of 6566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,455 ($17.97).

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,357.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,223.84. The stock has a market cap of £630.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,830.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

