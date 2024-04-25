Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for AZZ Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AZZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.52.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AZZ by 131.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

