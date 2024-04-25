Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $78.81 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011419 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,026.13 or 1.00061443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011876 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00099846 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

