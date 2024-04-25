Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 25th (ACRV, ALGN, ALIT, AMED, AMZN, AVY, BC, BMRN, BOKF, CAPR)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 25th:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $375.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $355.00.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $187.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $3,300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2,825.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $3,340.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3,300.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1,030.00 target price on the stock.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $465.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $545.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $600.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $1,875.00 price target on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $148.00 price target on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $900.00 target price on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $277.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the stock.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

