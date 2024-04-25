Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 25th (ACRV, ALGN, ALIT, AMED, AMZN, AVY, BC, BMRN, BOKF, CAPR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 25th:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $375.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $355.00.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $187.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $3,300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2,825.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $3,340.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3,300.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1,030.00 target price on the stock.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $465.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $545.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $600.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $1,875.00 price target on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $148.00 price target on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $900.00 target price on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $277.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the stock.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

