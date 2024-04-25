Roth Capital Comments on LKQ Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LKQ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LKQ by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $490,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

