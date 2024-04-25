Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 31.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.37. 63,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $53.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

