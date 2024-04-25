Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Releases Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUSHA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

