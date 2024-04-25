RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $753,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DSI opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $101.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

