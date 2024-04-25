Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $232.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.13 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

