Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Insider Activity

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

