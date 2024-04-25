Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 161 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

