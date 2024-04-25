Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 353 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

