StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.28. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.87.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.
Institutional Trading of Citizens
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
