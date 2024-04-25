Carnival Co. & plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

