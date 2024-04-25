The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brink’s by 904.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brink’s by 225.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BCO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BCO opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

