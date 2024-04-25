Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $7.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UAA. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. 461,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 65.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,348,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

