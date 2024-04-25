USDB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.67 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a market capitalization of $330.14 million and $40.67 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 330,094,150 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 189,929,806. The last known price of USDB is 1.00270233 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $37,321,967.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

