Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 5,300 ($66.57) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($65.32) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

LON CRDA opened at GBX 4,746 ($59.62) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,771.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,706.25. The stock has a market cap of £6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,858.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 4,018 ($50.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,920 ($86.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.78) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,861.79%.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($62.23), for a total transaction of £40,622.80 ($51,027.26). Insiders acquired a total of 9 shares of company stock valued at $43,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

