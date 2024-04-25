Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VBTX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Veritex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Veritex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 149,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Veritex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Veritex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

