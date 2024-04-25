W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 939.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.2 %

WPC stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

