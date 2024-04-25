Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Shares of WCN stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,952. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.83.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Waste Connections
Insider Activity
In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.