WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Trading Up 0.5%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $230.22 and last traded at $227.96. Approximately 24,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 133,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 942 shares of company stock valued at $226,897. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in WD-40 by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

