William Blair Comments on Stride, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

LRN stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. Stride has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

