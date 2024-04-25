Winpak Ltd. (WPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 12th

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Winpak Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:WPK traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$45.09. 112,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,379. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.44. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$36.95 and a 52-week high of C$46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Winpak had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of C$375.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Winpak will post 3.1780822 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPK shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winpak

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.