Wynn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.99. 20,801,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,575,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

