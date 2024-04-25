Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AIG opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

