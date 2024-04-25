WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34 to $4.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.293 billion to $1.357 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.340-4.590 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.13.

NYSE WNS opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88. WNS has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

