Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65 to $2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.700-10.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

